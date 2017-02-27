Fiji Time: 8:01 PM on Monday 27 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fijian chants concern

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, February 27, 2017

THERE is no institution in the country that has a formal training program to educate people on the Fijian chants.

These are the sentiments of Eremasi Tamanisau, the chairman of the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA).

He said because of this, the significance of cultural traditions in the country was imbalanced.

"It's sad to say that there is no institution that can educate and promote the chants of our people. As a result, we now have some meke groups that are singing chants almost as four part harmony of tonic solfa even with vibrato voices," Mr Tamanisau said.

He urged the Government to help revive the traditions and customs of our people.

"I humbly and strongly urge the Government to immediately rectify this anomaly by firstly tabling the (draft) Bill on Tradition Knowledge and Expressions of Culture, and hence balance our national cultural equation before we run the risk of losing a gift from God." Mr Tamanisau also mentioned the importance of Creative Industry (Copyright-Based Industry).

"This is a fast growing industry and has a huge capacity for empowerment. The tourism industry including the eco-tourism, which is the biggest revenue earner for Fiji is also the largest employer of the music and cultural industry."

He said studies by the Pacific Community (SPC), Forum Secretariat and FPRA were for the future of the music and cultural industry.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64190.6229
JPY 55.540852.5408
GBP 0.39140.3834
EUR 0.46310.4511
NZD 0.68740.6544
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Unpractical
  2. Dedication and sacrifice
  3. 'Vanua' politics
  4. 48 crested iguanas released in the wild
  5. Double lanes
  6. Worthwhile experience for couple
  7. High risk areas for dengue fever identified
  8. Treated water for villagers
  9. Koromakawa — the home of Danfords
  10. Plans drawn up

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  4. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  5. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  6. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)