Fijian chants concern

/ Front page / News

THERE is no institution in the country that has a formal training program to educate people on the Fijian chants.

These are the sentiments of Eremasi Tamanisau, the chairman of the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA).

He said because of this, the significance of cultural traditions in the country was imbalanced.

"It's sad to say that there is no institution that can educate and promote the chants of our people. As a result, we now have some meke groups that are singing chants almost as four part harmony of tonic solfa even with vibrato voices," Mr Tamanisau said.

He urged the Government to help revive the traditions and customs of our people.

"I humbly and strongly urge the Government to immediately rectify this anomaly by firstly tabling the (draft) Bill on Tradition Knowledge and Expressions of Culture, and hence balance our national cultural equation before we run the risk of losing a gift from God." Mr Tamanisau also mentioned the importance of Creative Industry (Copyright-Based Industry).

"This is a fast growing industry and has a huge capacity for empowerment. The tourism industry including the eco-tourism, which is the biggest revenue earner for Fiji is also the largest employer of the music and cultural industry."

He said studies by the Pacific Community (SPC), Forum Secretariat and FPRA were for the future of the music and cultural industry.