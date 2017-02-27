Koromakawa — the home of Danfords

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Raiwaqa village at the upper Navua river. lies a small tight knit community, Raiwaqa, better known as 'Koromakawa' - home of the Danford family.Picture ATU RASEA

TEN minutes drive inland from Navua Town lies a small tight-knit community, Raiwaqa, better known as "Koromakawa" — home of the Danford family.

This is the site that was given to the early descendant of the Danford family in Fiji, John Humphrey Danford, by one of the former Tui Namosi, Ro Kuruduadua during the 1800s.

About 200 years ago, Danford, who was born in London arrived in Fiji in a canoe after travelling the South Seas as a seaman.

In an article printed in the New Zealand's Southland Times of May 29, 1863, Mr Danford was early apprenticed, first to one then to another trade.

In the early 1800s, he left his employers in disgust and took to the sea and this was when he travelled to the South Pacific, first to Tonga.

After staying in Tonga for 12 months, he found that the Tongans were also disagreeable people, so he left for Fiji.

During this journey to Fiji, his canoe was seized in Kadavu where most of the crew was massacred.

Somehow, he managed to escape to Rewa and joined other white men who were settled along the coastlines in the delta tigers.

One of which was Charles Pickering, who Danford sold a pinchbeck watch to, the newspaper had reported.

Danford was then given the name "Harry the Jew" because of the watch transaction.

He then established a beche-de-mer business with Pickering.

According to the newspaper, the two went into a quarrel after some months before a group of natives destroyed Pickering's property, which caused him to take everything away leaving Danford penniless, shirtless and once more friendless on one of the beaches in Rewa.

The newspaper also reported Danford's nickname, "Harry the Jew" created problems for him then.

"His nickname, translated into Fijian, has begun to work mischief among the newly-converted natives, and he is denied hospitalities the heathen would not refuse, because he belongs to a people who have killed Christ," the Southland Times had reported.

After this, one of Ro Kuruduadua's brothers took him up to Namosi where he was regarded as Ro Kuruduadua's closest friend.

According to Lionel Danford, the people of Namosi carried his grandfather from five generations, on their shoulders and made merry because they had a white man.

"He had a gun with him and slept with it all the time. He was so close to Ro Kuruduadua. He used to fix all the guns used by Namosi during the war that time," Mr Danford (Lionel) said.

"Namosi was a very powerful province then. He planned all the attacks for Namosi in their battle against some of the villages and provinces in Fiji.

"Namosi was very successful with him. He was Ro Kuruduadua's right hand and adviser during the war."

Because of this, Danford was given a piece of land in the highlands of Namosi before he was duly adopted into the mataqali Nakubeke of Namosi Village, under whose line the current Tui Namosi, Ratu Suliano Matanitabua, falls under.

How he was given the land at Raiwaqa

After all the merrymaking in Namosi and as he grew older, Danford wanted to come down to the coast.

This was when Ro Kuruduadua gave him the land in Raiwaqa.

Prior to this, he had informed Ro Kuruduadua that he wanted to return to England.

Mr Danford said Ro Kuruaduadua treated his great, great, great, great, great grandfather such as his brother and because he did not want him to go back, he told him to just marry a local woman and settle on the piece of land he had given him.

"Ro Kuruduadua lined up his 40 wives in the village green in Namosi Village that time and asked him to pick one," he said.

"Actually, he picked the chief's number one wife who was pregnant but he picked her. The chief asked him to go around again and to make sure he picked the right one but he picked the same one."

Ro Kuruduadua trusted Danford so much that he gave away his principal wife, Ro Ela, a chiefly maiden who he had three children with — James, Charles and Caroline, the descendants of whom are the Danfords of Navua.

Ro Kuruduadua then also sent some of his people from six tribes from Namosi to accompany Danford as he came to reside at Raiwaqa in Navua.

His men sent to come and look after Danford, Ro Ela and Ro Kuruduadua's son who Ro Ela was bearing when Danford chose her to be his wife.

The descendants of the six tribes are now residing at Nakavu Village which is located further ahead from Raiwaqa.

Raiwaqa at present

The family's patriarch lived at Raiwaqa since then and was eventually buried there.

Danford's sons and daughters later married into neighbouring villages and to other parts of Fiji.

With what started with only few houses sheltering Danford and members of the six tribes, the Danford family continue to live in the location that the old John Humphrey Danford settled about 200 years ago.

Raiwaqa has grown from what it was then to what it is now; home to seven generations of the Danford family.

Mr Danford said there were about 300 members of the Danford family around with more than 30 houses.

The Danfords now run a successful eco-tourism business along the Navua River.

Their family members take part in traditional activities organised for tourists when they visit their small Raiwaqa community.

It is no doubt that not only are the Danfords using the natural resources and beautiful surroundings given to their forefathers 200 years ago, they are also boosting economic opportunities to people within the province through their family operated business.