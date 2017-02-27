Ali eyes spot

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Makoi Muslim Football Club player Shakhir Ali during training at Suva point. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

IN order to make the Makoi Muslim Soccer team for the upcoming Inter District Championship in April, Shakhir Ali has started his training with a goal to be selected.

A team from this newspaper caught up with Ali at Buckharst Park in Suva yesterday after completing his training run with his teammates.

He had started his training two weeks ago and he was now getting in the groove of things.

"I have started with my personal training from home. I do road running and light weight-lifting. I also engage myself in circuit training for endurance," Ali said.

"I eat normal foods and don't follow a particular strict diet. But it is important to eat everything in moderation so that you don't overdo it."

Ali believes a person could still be fit by eating regular food but people should limit or stop their intake of kava, liquor and smoking.

He said people should not force themselves in the beginning when they start their training.

"Your body will feel sore in the beginning but it is important for individuals not to give up easily.

"I personally train three times a week but from next month, I will train every day."

Ali said it was important for individuals to be part of sporting teams, or to participate in any sport, not only for the passion but also to keep themselves fit and healthy.