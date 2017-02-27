Fiji Time: 8:01 PM on Monday 27 February

You are what you eat

Faria Begum
Monday, February 27, 2017

NOT everyone who smokes or drinks alcohol suffers from non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

However, everybody who eats or drinks fall on the radar of these lifestyle diseases.

These sentiments were expressed by Dr Lisi Finiasi Vuniwaqalevu, the medical officer in charge at the Diabetes Centre Fiji.

"Upon asking people to recall their meal intake for the past 24 hours, only a few would have had a fruit and only half had adequate amount of vegetables in their meals," Dr Vuniwaqalevu said.

"Most of those who had vegetables in their meals would have cooked it in oil or water, which most of the time is overcooked, thus losing its nutritive value.

"A person's eating habits get them in trouble, not everyone smokes, drinks alcohol, leads stressful lives or exercises but everybody who eats."

Dr Vuniwaqalevu said there was no particular age group that was targeted by NCDs such as diabetes.

Patients and people in general are urged to drink two litres of water daily and to avoid eating snacks.

Dr Vuniwaqalevu said the Diabetes Centre was a referral place for those with uncontrolled diabetes and those with complications as a result of uncontrolled diabetes (visual problems, kidney problems or foot infections).

For those with family history of diabetes, obesity, experiencing sudden unexplained weight loss, increasing thirst and frequent urination, they are advised to immediately visit their health providers — either their health centres or general practitioners to have their blood glucose checked.








