Fijians urged to air views

AFTER seven years of working on the proposed landlord and tenant act, the Fiji Commerce Commission is finally holding its second round of public consultations.

And the Commission is hopeful members of the public will take advantage of the consultation because this is the only opportunity for them to have their voices on the issue heard.

Commission CEO Joel Abraham said there were five clauses in the proposed act that would need lengthy discussions with members of the public and those clauses were in the areas of property pre-check, compulsory registration of rented dwelling, bond, utility sharing and landlord issues.

"The idea here is to get the views of all Fijians. This is to give them an opportunity to come in and give their oral submissions. We have other means that they can make their submissions through such as writing to us in the English or vernacular language, it doesn't have to be a formal letter, just as long as their iews are clearly stated," Mr Abraham said.

He said in the proposed act, the Commission was encouraging property pre-checks, which would allow tenants and the Commission to scrutinise the property first before it was rented out. This, he said was to ensure that the property remained in the same condition before it was rented out.

"We're also doing the compulsory registration for landlords. This is for landlords to come in and register their property, their flats, or whatever they are renting out.

"This will enable the Commission to have information pertaining to the tenancy that is already placed.

"This basically means should any dispute case come to us, it will enable us to effectively investigate complaints and do it in a timely manner because with landlord and tenancy issues, time is very important. You can't have one matter that you're dealing with for about five to six months in investigating."

He said the issue of bonds, utility sharing and cases whereby electricity, water and telephone bills were still registered under the landlords' name could also be discussed during the consultations.