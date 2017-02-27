Fiji Time: 8:01 PM on Monday 27 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fijians urged to air views

Mere Naleba
Monday, February 27, 2017

AFTER seven years of working on the proposed landlord and tenant act, the Fiji Commerce Commission is finally holding its second round of public consultations.

And the Commission is hopeful members of the public will take advantage of the consultation because this is the only opportunity for them to have their voices on the issue heard.

Commission CEO Joel Abraham said there were five clauses in the proposed act that would need lengthy discussions with members of the public and those clauses were in the areas of property pre-check, compulsory registration of rented dwelling, bond, utility sharing and landlord issues.

"The idea here is to get the views of all Fijians. This is to give them an opportunity to come in and give their oral submissions. We have other means that they can make their submissions through such as writing to us in the English or vernacular language, it doesn't have to be a formal letter, just as long as their iews are clearly stated," Mr Abraham said.

He said in the proposed act, the Commission was encouraging property pre-checks, which would allow tenants and the Commission to scrutinise the property first before it was rented out. This, he said was to ensure that the property remained in the same condition before it was rented out.

"We're also doing the compulsory registration for landlords. This is for landlords to come in and register their property, their flats, or whatever they are renting out.

"This will enable the Commission to have information pertaining to the tenancy that is already placed.

"This basically means should any dispute case come to us, it will enable us to effectively investigate complaints and do it in a timely manner because with landlord and tenancy issues, time is very important. You can't have one matter that you're dealing with for about five to six months in investigating."

He said the issue of bonds, utility sharing and cases whereby electricity, water and telephone bills were still registered under the landlords' name could also be discussed during the consultations.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64190.6229
JPY 55.540852.5408
GBP 0.39140.3834
EUR 0.46310.4511
NZD 0.68740.6544
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Unpractical
  2. Dedication and sacrifice
  3. 'Vanua' politics
  4. 48 crested iguanas released in the wild
  5. Double lanes
  6. Worthwhile experience for couple
  7. High risk areas for dengue fever identified
  8. Treated water for villagers
  9. Koromakawa — the home of Danfords
  10. Plans drawn up

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  4. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  5. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  6. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)