Worthwhile experience for couple

+ Enlarge this image Jane and Brian Peters from Adelaide in Australia with warriors John Uate and Jope Kalou in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

FOR couple Brian and Jane Peters from Adelaide in Australia, coming to Suva on vacation was a worthwhile experience.

The couple were among more than 3000 passengers on board the cruise liner MS Voyager of the Seas, which docked at the Kings Wharf in Suva yesterday.

Ms Peters said it was their first visit to the Capital City.

"This is our third time here in Fiji but we had never visited Suva. We are very lucky to visit this beautiful location," she said.

"This place is excellent. People are very nice, friendly and helpful. Even the shopping venues are world class. Good products with reasonable prices."

According to the couple, Fiji was a great destination for people to come for a vacation. "We would recommend to our friends and families back home to visit Fiji as it has so much to offer in terms of entertainment and relaxation," Ms Peters said.

However the couple was reluctant to purchase souvenirs because of the Customs checks and protocols they will have go through.

"We have decided not to buy any souvenirs mostly of wood as there are so many checks at the ports," she said.

The cruise liner has 15 decks, 10 pools and whirlpools and 14 bars, restaurants and lounges with 1000 crew members.

As many as 45 cruise liners are expected to call in to Suva port in the coming months.