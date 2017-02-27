Double lanes

/ Front page / News

MEMBERS of the public can expect the damaged portion of the Kings Rd around the Kasavu area to be opened to double lane traffic by July 17 this year.

Authority chief executive John Hutchinson said there could be a possibility of constructing a bridge in the area to allow for 18-tonne vehicles to pass through.

"We are also weighing options for a potential bridge solution, which will permit heavy vehicles and buses to use the Kings Rd. This bridge solution will be single lane for buses, cars and trucks and will take around eight weeks to install," he said.

"The bridge will be controlled by solar-powered traffic lights. We will be completing the technical design and sketches as well as seeking prices next week. Although not ideal, it reopens the Kings Rd to all traffic while the medium/long-term solution is put in place."

Mr Hutchinson said weather permitting, repair works should be in progress to have the plan of a redesigned road at the area where the slip occurred during TD04F last year.

"The FRA is acutely aware of the impact that the current restrictions are having on the travelling public and industry in general.

"We are seeking to put in place an interim solution that will allow the road to be fully opened to traffic as quickly as possible while a long-term solution is established.

"The FRA is analysing the geotechnical reports and experts have been engaged to redesign the road at the slip."

Mr Hutchinson said the medium-term solution for the slip repair was to allow for an examination of the road which will determine its current alignment and the new design.

He added all the plans put in place would be dependent on the approval for the design and funding from the board, which will be decided this week.