Community upgrades

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, February 27, 2017

RESIDENTS of an informal settlement in Lautoka have started a project to convert the community into one that is recognised by the State.

Yesterday, the Lauwaki residents celebrated the commissioning of a new route that was upgraded under the community's project.

Lauwaki settlement Central Committee president Amol Kumar said the upgrade was part of a long plan for the community of about 700 people.

"We are made of former sugarcane farmers whose leases were expired," Mr Kumar said.

"We have residents who came from Tavua, Nadi, Sigatoka and Ba.

"Most of us came here to start a new life."

He said the committee now planned to approach the Government for land leases.

"We are working with the native landowners and also with the Government to acquire leases.

"The long-term plan is to ensure that we can continue to develop our community.

"People need land leases to be able to apply for bank loans so they can start their business or build a house.

"Most of us can't do that because we are still in an informal settlement.

"But we want to change that with this community program."








