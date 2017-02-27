Coconut supply slowly depletes

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nasau villagers Ana Rounds (left) with Amelina Nanitu prepare a meal using coconuts for their family.Coconut supply meant for the market is still depleted at villages along the Nakorotubu coast in Ra. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

COCONUT supply in villages along the Nakorotubu coastline in Ra are slowly depleting.

Villagers have voiced their concern over the slow growth of the tree which has been a long-time source of income for the villages.

Veidrala Village headman Samisoni Toga said the village was filled with dead coconut trees.

"These are the trees from Winston. They don't bear fruit any more and we can't use it for anything unless we cut them down.

"For a single family to collect a dozen coconuts, they spend almost one month collecting it.

"That dozen is the family's supply. We don't have enough to take to the market and sell."

Navuniivi villager Joseva Qiokata said he lost 250 trees in his coconut farm during last year's Category 5 storm.

"I'm trying to replace the trees but it's difficult to even get rid of one old tree," he said.

"We depend on coconuts so much because there is so many uses for only one tree.

"Our forefathers used it and their children used it and now we're using it.

"But we can't really take benefit from it because there is not enough of it.

"People come to our village and see the large amount of coconut trees here but what they don't see is those trees are dead."

Nasau Village headman Inisio Vanuasese said they needed to replant the trees.

"We've made several requests for help but we were told the trees needed to be brought in from Rotuma," he said.