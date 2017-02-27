Fiji Time: 8:00 PM on Monday 27 February

Clean source of water for 93 households

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, February 27, 2017

NINETY-THREE households in Vuqele settlement in Vatukoula have a new water supply.

The water source was upgraded and cleaned by the community themselves after years of consuming untreated water.

Advisory councillor Hirdesh Nand said the community had been trying to upgrade the water source for a number of years.

"There was a real water problem in Vuqele, so we formed a committee that would look at ways to upgrade the dam," Mr Nand said.

"This dam has been around for more than 40 years and we needed to renovate it."

He said the water source was clogged and needed to be cleaned.

"There was a lot of debris in it.

"There was no proper waterway for the supply to reach houses without being contaminated.

"We replaced the water pipes and had a few people clean the dam before we closed it.

"Now we have 400 people getting better water supply."

He said other neighbouring settlements faced similar problems.

"We have a water problem and we are going to all the relevant authorities to help us."








