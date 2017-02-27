Fiji Time: 8:00 PM on Monday 27 February

Ministry gives musical instruments to centre

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, February 27, 2017

THE Labasa Cultural Centre, which has grown over the years from a membership of 30 to 132, yesterday received $13,500 worth of musical instruments.

The instruments, given by the Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts aims to diversify the cultural and musical knowledge of members.

In presenting the instruments, Minister for Education Doctor Mahendra Reddy, said it was important for our children to know their culture and the arts of society.

"It is for this reason that our heritage and arts section is developed as we are inherited with rich diversities and enormous opportunities.

"We are very fortunate that we are allowed to grow in a multi-ethnic and multicultural environment as this will allow us to become better citizens."

Mr Reddy said the ability to recognise other cultures and heritage was critical for survival in a multi-ethnic society.

"We need to educate our children about diversity and our children must know this, what is our heritage, what is our art and use it to bind society, to make society one.

"This is the beauty of this centre (Labasa cultural) as it reaches out and educates communities about these diverse cultural groups to appreciate and express their value system through expressive arts."

Centre's chairman Vijendra Harash said they had members from different races and it was encouraging to see the different groups work together.








