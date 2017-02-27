Fiji Time: 8:00 PM on Monday 27 February

State upgrades health station

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, February 27, 2017

GOVERNMENT has upgraded a nursing station in the North into a health centre because of the high population.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama assured the 2000 people of the greater Coqeloa area, outside Labasa Town, who depend on this nursing station that a medical doctor would be permanently stationed at the health centre.

A few requests were made at various talanoa sessions for this nursing station to be upgraded to a health centre.

Turaga ni yavusa Bucaisau Ratu Alipate Lautiki asked Mr Bainimarama if the nursing station could be upgraded to a health centre because the population had increased.

He said a nursing station meant no doctors would be based in the facility.

But with the high population being attended to at the health station, Mr Lautiki said it would only be proper to upgrade it to a health centre so a permanent doctor could be based there.

Mr Lautiki said on most days, the station would be crowded with many patients who were seen by nurses only. For serious cases, he said they had to hire vehicles to transport patients to Labasa Hospital costing them about $30 a trip.

Mr Bainimarama asked the health team about this issue.

North divisional medical officer Dr Tevita Qoriniasi told the Government delegation and villagers that a doctor would be sent to the station on a permanent basis.

At the moment, he said a doctor was stationed at the centre for temporary basis while waiting for the transfer of the permanent medical practitioner. He also confirmed that processes have taken place to upgrade the station to a health centre.








