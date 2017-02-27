Fiji Time: 8:00 PM on Monday 27 February

Plans drawn up

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, February 27, 2017

PLANS have been drawn up for the construction of a market in Dreketi, Macuata.

This was confirmed by Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea, during Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's talanoa session, held at the rice farm settlement in Dreketi last Saturday night.

Vendors raised their concerns about the condition and construction of the market that had not been completed over the past three to four years.

Mr Vocea said this had been handled by Government and works would begin soon.

The Fiji Roads Authority was also asked to tarseal the road leading to the shopping centre in Dreketi, where 200 Patterson Shipping passengers converge on a daily basis.

Nabavatu Village headman in Dreketi, Ponipate Vetaukula, told Mr Bainimarama at the session that the busy point needed to be improved.

He said the dust from the feeder road at the busy shopping centre area posed health risks to food lovers who enjoyed the meals at the food stalls.

In response, Mr Bainimarama, asked the FRA officials on plans to tarseal the feeder road.

FRA officials at the session asked that the market plans be made available to them so they could plan the improved condition of this road.

Vendors have complained over the past years about the dusty feeder road in this area and the absence of a public convenience facility.








