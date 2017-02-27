Bridge for villagers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Government team waits on the other side of the Nayarabale river in Cakaudrove. Villagers will be given a new bridge. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

VILLAGERS of Nayarabale in Cakaudrove will get a new bridge.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told the villagers when he visited them last Friday night that this project was a priority.

During the talanoa session at the village, the villagers told Mr Bainimarama they had never had a bridge across the Nayarabale river, the same river he had crossed by boat.

Villager Jovesa Seruinasiga said students attending secondary school at Naleba (towards Labasa Town) usually stayed home during inclement weather.

He said students were prevented from going to school whenever the river flooded.

Mr Bainimarama then asked Fiji Roads Authority North representative Rupeni Oli about plans for the Nayarabale bridge.

Mr Oli said they had repaired the crossings in the area but would now prioritise the Nayarabale bridge.

Mr Bainimarama then told the villagers that FRA would do its best to build the bridge.

Also, the neighbouring village of Naibaleyaganiga also raised questions about the implementation of solar systems.

This was revealed to villagers after they asked Mr Bainimarama about their application to the Department of Energy for solar lights.

Officials from the Department of Energy informed Mr Bainimarama that the solar projects would be installed in the next six months.