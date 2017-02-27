Fiji Time: 7:59 PM on Monday 27 February

'Vanua' politics

Nasik Swami
Monday, February 27, 2017

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) is still driven by the "divisive vanua politics", says Fijian academic and political sociologist Professor Steven Ratuva.

In an interview, the director at the Department of Sociology and Anthropology of the MacMillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies at the University of Canterbury, New Zealand, believes SODELPA's leadership struggle had left "deep and irreparable scars" for the party.

"The current leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, is a very experienced and charismatic politician who still has pockets of support in the community, perhaps not as much as Ro Teimumu Kepa (former party leader)," he said.

Prof Ratuva said Mr Rabuka had matured into a moderating force to keep some nationalist elements within SODELPA in check.

"But his (Mr Rabuka's) shortcoming is his inability so far to come up with a new political agenda and vision for Fiji's future."

But when contacted yesterday, Mr Rabuka disagreed with the comments made by Prof Ratuva.

He said SODELPA was not driven by the "divisive vanua politics" as described by Prof Ratuva.

"It's difficult to look at something through a telescope. The reality is not really what you see through a telescope. He (Prof Ratuva) is saying all those things from offshore," Mr Rabuka said.

He said the reality in Fiji was different.








