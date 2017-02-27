Treated water for villagers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama drinks the first cup of water at the opening of the water project in Batiri Village. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

AFTER the opening of their new piping system, the 300 villagers of Batiri in Cakaudrove will no longer worry about a typhoid outbreak.

In fact, the contaminated water supply from the Batiri river used by villagers during dry spells has been blamed for causes of typhoid in the village in past years.

Village headman Jone Naiqiso said the treated water would create a safer and healthier product for the 60 households to drink.

The plea for safer drinking water, he added, was made to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama which resulted in the work being carried out by the Water Authority of Fiji.

"We have our own source of water and reservoir up on the hills but when it's dry season, the source dries up so we don't receive water in the village," Mr Naiqiso said.

"Villagers then use the water from the river and this caused a lot of typhoid cases in this village.

"Now that we have treated water, we are so happy because our children and elders will have safe water to drink because these are vulnerable age groups in our village."

In commissioning the water project worth $199,000, Mr Bainimarama told the villagers that it was the Government's duty to ensure all Fijians had safe drinking water.

Irrespective of the geographical location, he assured the villagers during his northern tour that all Fijians would be taken good care of.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said his team extended the piping system along a distance of three kilometres from the reservoir to the village.

"We started this work in 2015 with the laying of pipes and the 60 households have metered water supply now," Mr Ravai said.

"When their supply used to dry up from the reservoir, they used the river which could have beeen contaminated and we also supplemented them previously by water carting twice a week.

"Now they have treated water in the village, the population will benefit from this scheme."