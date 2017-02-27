High risk areas for dengue fever identified

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Health has identified Nadroga, Nadi Town, Lautoka City and rural areas as high risk areas for dengue fever.

The places were identified after a presentation on the rapid vector surveillance conducted by the ministry's National Vector Control Unit.

"Density of vectors were critically high in Nadroga, Nadi Town and rural areas also recorded high density. Chances of transmission are high in all the sites," the presentation paper stated.

The ministry is, therefore, pleading with members of the public to be vigilant in keeping their compounds and surroundings free from mosquito breeding sites.

The surveillance also noted the virus transmission could not be detected if a person was bitten by less than one or equivalent to one black and white striped mosquito (Aedes aegypti).

A person who gets bitten by two or nine black and white mosquitoes has low level of transmission which can be detected.

In cases where 10 or equivalent to 10 mosquitoes bite a person, the transmission increases and the risk of human infection increases too.

As part of precautionary measures, the ministry has launched its Fight the Bite campaign, with spraying of mosquito breeding sites.

The greater Vatuwaqa, Samabula and Nasinu areas have been sprayed.

The ministry has recorded a total of 143 cases, with 88 cases from the Western Division, 30 cases from the Northern Division and 25 cases from the Central/Eastern divisions.