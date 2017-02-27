/ Front page / News

ENTERING into a pre-election coalition would be unpractical and unacceptable for the National Federation Party (NFP) and the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA).

That's the view of Professor Steven Ratuva, political sociologist and director at the Department of Sociology and Anthropology of the MacMillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.

In an interview with this newspaper, Prof Ratuva said according to the Tebbutt-Times poll, FijiFirst party's lead was substantive compared with the other parties.

He said one of the challenges was that the opposition parties, except for SODELPA and NFP, were very small, and some insignificant.

"If these parties form a pre-election coalition through joint candidates, then the bigger parties such as SODELPA and NFP may need to sacrifice by reducing the number of candidates they field to allow for small parties to field theirs," Prof Ratuva said.

"Remember, there are only 50 seats and if, for argument's sake, these are distributed equally among the 10 Opposition parties (the number seems to be growing) then that means each party must provide five candidates each.

"This is totally unpractical and unacceptable to SODELPA and NFP. The other way is to create an understanding that parties work together after the election."

He said this would split votes and will give FijiFirst the edge.Prof Ratuva said the other option for Opposition political parties was to be smarter and tactical about penetrating the FijiFirst territory.

"At the moment, some of these parties are driven more by rhetoric, anger and emotions to remove FijiFirst from power, rather than focusing on strategic thinking and tact."

He said if voters saw no credible alternative in the opposition parties, they would most likely stay with the status quo.

"That's why, to put up a good credible fight, the opposition must be seen to be united and trustworthy."

Prof Ratuva said so far, the opposition parties had not come up with an alternative ideology and vision for the country.

"All we hear from them is that they will do better than FijiFirst. This is not the best strategy to win over the undecided voters who are much more sophisticated and smarter than often assumed."