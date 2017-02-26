Entrepreneurship brings down barriers: Mawi

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SPBD president and founder Gregory Casagrande (left) with (L-R) Taraivona Tamani (Naganivatu), Fione Baleinaceva (Saru-Winner Centre of the Year) and Seini Tabaki (Waikete) at the awards last night. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 8:05PM ENTREPRENEURSHIP brings down barriers between communities and cultures and builds bridges that help us take on common challenges together.

Fiji's roving ambassador to the Pacific region Litia Mawi made the remark at the South Pacific Business Development Businesswoman awards last night.

She acknowledged the over 1000 women that converged at the Vodafone Arena in Suva for their spirit of entrepreneurship.

"Thank you for igniting and nurturing that spirit that we need to take on some of the biggest challenges we face in the world today," Ms Mawi said.

"Entrepreneurship offers a positive alternative to the ideologies of domestic violence and division that can all too often fill that feeling of emptiness when women don't see a way out for expressing their individuality and creativity."

The night was a colourful affair with the bright attires donned by the women from various villages around the country.

Savusavu-based small business owner Teresia Salote scooped the main Businesswoman Award of Year.

The night also signified the sixth anniversary of SPBD's existence in Fiji since their establishment in 2010.

The winners:

* Businesswoman of the Year:

Teresia Salote (Nukubalavu

* Centre of the Year:

Saru Centre

* Centre Chief of the Year:

Indra Wati (Korovesi Centre)

* Centre Secretary of the Year:

Jowalesi Cagi (Vunitogoloa Centre)

* Financial Education Facilitator of the Year:

Ivamere Tuvou (Sikituru Centre)

* Individual Saver of the Year:

Marica Sute (Matanakilagi Centre)

* Centre Saver of the Year:

Wainimakutu Centre