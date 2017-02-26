Fiji men's hockey to present itatau

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Hockey Federation president Dr Robin Mitchell (right). Picture: FT FILE

Update: 7:57PM THE Fiji Men's Hockey team will present their itatau to President Jioji Konrote tomorrow morning at the Government House in Suva.

The Fiji team leaves Suva on Tuesday afternoon and will be departing from the National Hockey Centre at 2pm for Nadi.

Fiji Hockey Federation president Dr Robin Mitchell said the team would overnight in Nadi before leaving early on Wednesday morning for Dhaka, Bangladesh via Hong Kong on the Fiji Airways flight.

He said the team would be hosted by the Lautoka Hockey Association on Tuesday evening.