Fiji Time: 9:02 PM on Sunday 26 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji men's hockey to present itatau

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, February 26, 2017

Update: 7:57PM THE Fiji Men's Hockey team will present their itatau to President Jioji Konrote tomorrow morning at the Government House in Suva.

The Fiji team leaves Suva on Tuesday afternoon and will be departing from the National Hockey Centre at 2pm for Nadi.  

Fiji Hockey Federation president Dr Robin Mitchell said the team would overnight in Nadi before leaving early on Wednesday morning for Dhaka, Bangladesh via Hong Kong on the Fiji Airways flight.

He said the team would be hosted by the Lautoka Hockey Association on Tuesday evening.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus
  2. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region
  3. 143 cases of dengue
  4. Voter trend
  5. Baber positive
  6. Tears of joy, relief
  7. Husbands' support vital, says Vuniwaqa
  8. Yuen: Change diets and maintain a healthy lifestyle
  9. Beware, warns LTA
  10. Best gift, says Khan as fire station opens

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  3. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  4. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  5. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  6. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  7. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  8. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  9. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Nightmare continues for elderly woman Monday (20 Feb)