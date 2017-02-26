Fiji Time: 9:03 PM on Sunday 26 February

5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region

MERE NALEBA
Sunday, February 26, 2017

Update: 7:15PM THE Mineral Resources Department has recorded a 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred 616km Northwest from Lautoka.

A statement issued by the department stated the moderate earthquake with shallow depth of 10kilometers was 616km Northwest from Lautoka, 650km Northwest from Labasa, 630km North-Northwest from Nadi and 721km Northwest from Suva.

The department stated that this earthquake posed no immediate threat to the region.

Earlier in the day, the department had also recorded a 6.0 magnitude earthquake Southwest of Labasa.

The department continues to monitor any further movements.








