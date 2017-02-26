Fiji Time: 9:03 PM on Sunday 26 February

Weather centre forecasts heavy rain

MERE NALEBA
Sunday, February 26, 2017

Update: 6:47PM MEMBERS of the public are advised to expect heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms from tonight until Tuesday.

Reports from the weather forecasting centre in Nadi indicates a trough of low pressure that continues to move slowly over the northern part of Fiji and has drifted southwards causing heavy rain in most parts of the country.

The  strong wind warning previously put in place for the island of Rotuma has now been cancelled.

But Rotumans on the island should still expect rain because of a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain that remains slow moving over the island.








