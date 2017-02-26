PM Bainimarama to continue tour of the North

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PM Voreqe Bainimarama during the opening of the five new classrooms at Batirilagi Primiary School in Macuata. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 6:34PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is set to visit two schools and three villages in the Northern Division tomorrow.

As part of Government's reforms in ensuring that all Fijians have access to the same services as of those in urban centres, the Prime Minister will be at Wainunu Infant School early tomorrow morning to open the Infant school.

The school is located in the province of Bua.

Later on in the day, he is set to commission a borehole at Raviravi Village in the Macuata province.

He will commission two more boreholes in the villages of Kiobo and Namalata in Bua.

Mr Bainimarama's final event tomorrow will be the commissioning of grid extension at Uluivalili Secondary School in the Province of Cakaudrove.