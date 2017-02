/ Front page / News

Update: 6:31PM NEWCOMERS Rakiraki did not have the start they desired after going down to Rewa 2-0 in the Vodafone Premier League match today.

The match was played at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Rewa's Amani Makoe scored the first goal for Rewa before Madhwan Gounder doubled Rewa's lead on his debut for Rewa.