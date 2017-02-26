Family awaits official word on son's death

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:15PM THE family of 18-year-old Vikarant Nand who passed away while in Police Custody at the Nakasi Station is still clueless as to what had really happened to their son.

Mother Ashwini Lata said until now, they had yet to receive an official note from the Force to explain the circumstances surrounding her son's death.

Nand was found dead in the cell at the station after he was brought in for breaching a domestic violence restraining order (DVRO).

She said they were also keen to see the post mortem examination result.