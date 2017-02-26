Tamanisau: Creative industry huge for empowerment

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FPRA chairman Eremasi Tamanisau. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 6:10PM THE Creative Industry (Copyright-Based Industry) has a huge capacity for empowerment in the country.

These idea was shared by the chairman for Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA), Eremasi Tamanisau, who said the tourism industry, including eco-tourism, was also the largest employer of the music and cultural industry.

He said it was important to have an institution to provide formal training programs to educate people on the Fijian chants.

"It's sad to say that there is no institution that can educate and promote the chants of our people. As a result, we now have some meke groups that are singing chants almost as four part harmony of tonic solfa, even with vibrato voices," Mr Tamanisau said.

He said current studies were done by the Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) and the Forum Secretariat, together with FPRA, for the future of the music and cultural industry.