Fiji Time: 9:03 PM on Sunday 26 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Footpaths planned for Labasa Town

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Sunday, February 26, 2017

Update: 5:43PM MORE footpaths will be constructed around Labasa Town, says Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar.

In an interview, he said that ratepayers raised genuine issues that residents of Labasa needed.

"They have told me that most students use footpaths to go to school in the town area and there is a need for footpaths to be constructed for people to use," Mr Kumar said.

"So in liaising with the Fiji Roads Authority and the Labasa Town Council, we will construct footpaths for the people of Labasa to use because it is also safer."

Mr Kumar met the ratepayers this afternoon.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus
  2. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region
  3. 143 cases of dengue
  4. Voter trend
  5. Baber positive
  6. Tears of joy, relief
  7. Husbands' support vital, says Vuniwaqa
  8. Yuen: Change diets and maintain a healthy lifestyle
  9. Beware, warns LTA
  10. Best gift, says Khan as fire station opens

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  3. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  4. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  5. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  6. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  7. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  8. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  9. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Nightmare continues for elderly woman Monday (20 Feb)