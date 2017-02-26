Footpaths planned for Labasa Town

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar with Labasa ratepayers after their meeting. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 5:43PM MORE footpaths will be constructed around Labasa Town, says Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar.

In an interview, he said that ratepayers raised genuine issues that residents of Labasa needed.

"They have told me that most students use footpaths to go to school in the town area and there is a need for footpaths to be constructed for people to use," Mr Kumar said.

"So in liaising with the Fiji Roads Authority and the Labasa Town Council, we will construct footpaths for the people of Labasa to use because it is also safer."

Mr Kumar met the ratepayers this afternoon.