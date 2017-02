/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rusiate Matarerega of Nadi (centre) makes a header during Nadi's match with Suva in the Vodafone Football Premier League competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva. Suva beat Nadi 2-0. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 5:41PM SUVA defeated Nadi 2-0 in the 2017 Vodafone Premier League match at the ANZ Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

National team striker Setareki Hughes scored the first goal in the first half.

Suva led 1-0 at half time.

Nippy midfielder Shahil Dave extended Suva's lead towards the end of the match with a powerful strike.

The Fiji Gold Suva now has 3 points from two matches.