Enhancing children's knowledge on heritage and arts

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Sunday, February 26, 2017

Update: 5:16PM MINISTER for Education, Heritage and Arts Doctor Mahendra Reddy has reiterated that his team would work with children to enhance the knowledge of heritage and arts.

In donating $13,500 worth of musical instruments to the Labasa Cultural Centre today, Dr Reddy said it was important for children to know their culture and the arts of society.

"Every children is our children in this country and no one is less important than others," Mr Reddy said.

"It is for this reason that our heritage and arts section is developed as we are inherited with rich diversities and enormous opportunities.

"We are very fortunate that we are allowed to grow in a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural environment as this will allow us to become better citizens."

Dr Reddy said the ability to recognise other cultures and heritage was critical for survival in a multi-ethnic society.








