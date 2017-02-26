Fiji Time: 9:02 PM on Sunday 26 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Labasa ratepayers meet Local Government Minister

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Sunday, February 26, 2017

Update: 5:09PM LABASA Town ratepayers are meeting Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar.

Ratepayers spokesperson Ambika Raj said the meeting was to discuss their earlier grievances about the increased town rates as a result of the higher value of properties following the Unimproved Capital Value survey.

"We are glad that the Minister has made time to meet with us and it means a lot to us because our questions are being clarified now," Mr Raj said.

"We will see what happens after this meeting but the fact that he has come to meet us is very encouraging."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus
  2. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region
  3. 143 cases of dengue
  4. Voter trend
  5. Baber positive
  6. Tears of joy, relief
  7. Husbands' support vital, says Vuniwaqa
  8. Yuen: Change diets and maintain a healthy lifestyle
  9. Beware, warns LTA
  10. Best gift, says Khan as fire station opens

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  3. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  4. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  5. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  6. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  7. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  8. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  9. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Nightmare continues for elderly woman Monday (20 Feb)