Labasa ratepayers meet Local Government Minister

+ Enlarge this image Labasa ratepayers who met Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 5:09PM LABASA Town ratepayers are meeting Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar.

Ratepayers spokesperson Ambika Raj said the meeting was to discuss their earlier grievances about the increased town rates as a result of the higher value of properties following the Unimproved Capital Value survey.

"We are glad that the Minister has made time to meet with us and it means a lot to us because our questions are being clarified now," Mr Raj said.

"We will see what happens after this meeting but the fact that he has come to meet us is very encouraging."