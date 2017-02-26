Fiji Time: 9:02 PM on Sunday 26 February

Ruggers arrested for suspected cocaine purchase

JOSEFA MAKABA
Sunday, February 26, 2017

Update: 4:08PM TWO former Test rugby players were arrested in France last Friday (Saturday Fiji time) suspected of buying cocaine.

According to a Reuters news agency report, former All Blacks rugby player Alexander 'Ali' Williams and former Australian Wallabies James O'Connor were arrested by French police at 3am on the day in Paris on suspicion of attempting to buy cocaine.

A Police source told Reuters that Williams and O'Connor, after their arrest by the French Anti-Crime Brigade, were placed in police custody and were expected to be held for up to 24 hours.

The source added they were attempting to buy drugs worth about 200 Euros ($F400) and that the two sellers were also arrested. 

Williams, 35, plays with French club Racing 92, while O'Connor, 26, plays for Toulon.








