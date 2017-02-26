Suva plays host to Voyager of the Seas

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Cruise liner MV Voyager of the Seas docked at the Kings Wharf in Suva today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 3:54PM THE capital city was abuzz earlier today with more than 3000 tourists visiting Suva.

The tourists were onboard the MS Voyager of the Seas which docked at the Kings Wharf provided the opportunity for handicraft stores and street vendors to sell their products.

Jane Peters from Adelaide in Australia was on her first visit to the city and said she and her husband were overjoyed with their trip.

"This is our third time here in Fiji but we had never visited Suva. We are very lucky to visit this beautiful location," she said.

"This place is excellent. People are very nice, friendly and helpful. Even the shopping venues are world class. Good products with reasonable prices."

According to the couple, Fiji is a great destination for people to come for a vacation.

"We would recommend to our friends and families back home to visit Fiji because it had so much to offer in terms of entertainment and relaxation," Ms Peters said.

Prior to its visit to Suva, the liner visited Lautoka, Noumea and the Mystery Island.

The cruise liner has 15 decks, 10 pools and whirlpools and 14 bars, restaurants and lounges with 1000 crew members.