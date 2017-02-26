Fiji Time: 9:02 PM on Sunday 26 February

Lauwaki residents celebrate new road

REPEKA NASIKO
Sunday, February 26, 2017

Update: 2:54PM A LAUTOKA community today celebrated the opening of a new road that provides an important link for its residents.

Lauwaki Settlement Central Committee president Amol Kumar said about 700 people lived at the informal settlement.

"It makes it easier for everyone to move around and we are happy that we managed to complete this project as a community," Mr Kumar said.

He said the new route was the first phase of a longer term program to turn the informal settlement into a legalised residential area.








