Lauwaki residents celebrate new road

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lauwaki Settlement residents earlier today. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 2:54PM A LAUTOKA community today celebrated the opening of a new road that provides an important link for its residents.

Lauwaki Settlement Central Committee president Amol Kumar said about 700 people lived at the informal settlement.

"It makes it easier for everyone to move around and we are happy that we managed to complete this project as a community," Mr Kumar said.

He said the new route was the first phase of a longer term program to turn the informal settlement into a legalised residential area.