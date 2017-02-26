Fiji Time: 9:02 PM on Sunday 26 February

Labasa Cultural Centre receives musical instruments

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Sunday, February 26, 2017

Update: 2:03PM THE 132 students of the Labasa Cultural Centre will definitely benefit from the musical instruments given to them today.

Centre's chairman Vijendra Harash said the $13,500 worth of musical instruments would uplift their musical production to a higher level.

Mr Harash said the centre started with 30 students but now enrolled 132 with 11 classes.

"We are indeed blessed to have a cultural centre in Labasa, which is funded by the Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts and it has benefited a lot of children," he said.

The instruments, donated by Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy was done this morning at the Khatriya hall in Labasa.








