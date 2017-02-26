Fiji Time: 9:03 PM on Sunday 26 February

Bees offer possible income for Nasau villagers

REPEKA NASIKO
Sunday, February 26, 2017

Update: 1:48PM BEE farming and honey production could be a source of stable income for people of Nasau Village in Ra.

The village, which lost 10 houses in Tropical Cyclone Winston, have slowly recovered from the damage last year.

Village headman Inisio Navuasese said the village had been struggling to find a permanent source of income after losing most of their farms to the cyclone and recent heavy downpours.

"Most of our farms are for our own consumption," he said.

"Our vegetables and crops are for our families but we need money too."

He said the community's source of income before the cyclone last year was earned through a passenger boat.








