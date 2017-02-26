Weather office forecasts showers

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:56PM A TROUGH of low pressure lies slow moving over the North.

According to the weather forecasting centre in Nadi, the trough of low pressure is expected to drift southwards and affect the rest of the country from later today.

The weather office has advised that associated cloud and showers affected the northern and eastern parts of the larger islands, including northern Lau, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

The forecast to midnight for the country include occasional showers and a few thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls over the northern and eastern parts of the larger islands.

Elsewhere would experience cloudy periods with brief showers and a few thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon or evening.