Public call to contribute to proposed Landlord and Tenant Act

MERE NALEBA
Sunday, February 26, 2017

Update: 12:52PM OFFICIALS from the Fiji Commerce Commission will be holding public consultations in the Western Division, allowing members of the public to discuss the proposed Landlord and Tenant Act at length with officials.

The Commission is encouraging members of the public to turn up in number to be part of the consultation.

Timetable:

Monday: Sigatoka - Sigatoka Town Council Chambers: 10am-12pm and 5pm?7pm;

Tuesday: Nadi - Nadi Civic Centre: 10am?12pm and 5pm?7pm;

Wednesday: Lautoka - Sugar Cane Growers Council Hall: 10am?12pm and 5pm?7pm;

Thursday: Ba - Khatriya Hall: 10am?12pm and 5pm?7pm;

Friday: Rakiraki - George Shiu Raj: 10am?12pm and 5pm?7pm.








