Beware, warns LTA

/ Front page / News

ILLEGAL transport providers in the Western Division, beware.

The Land Transport Authority, police and municipal councils are partnering in a concerted effort to nab all pirate taxi operators in a 24-hour operation that will be conducted this week.

LTA west regional manager Paulini Tora said the crackdown would be conducted in Ba, Lautoka and Nadi.

"Our plea to all taxi operators — once we do this, we need you to be there to be able to transport people," Ms Tora said.

"Because we have had experiences before that when we start clamping down on illegal transport providers, people are forced to walk as there are no legal taxis around.

"The policy of this Government is such that we need to provide transport and people need to have access to transportation.

"It's going to happen and it's happening already but we plead to taxi operators, please be there 24-7.

"Not only from 8am to 5pm. We need to be able to roster taxis so they are able to provide round-the-clock service seven days a week."