Surge in illegal cabs

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, February 26, 2017

THE surge in private vehicles providing illegal transport services in the Western Division and how this was impacting on the legitimate cabbie trade topped the agenda at the Fiji Taxi Association's board meeting in Nadi early this week.

The Land Transport Authority was invited to the forum and west regional manager Paulini Tora and team leader Losalini Qalomaiwasa made a presentation about the authority's efforts in combating illegal operators.

FTA Lautoka branch secretary Shalendra Prasad said it was becoming increasingly difficult for many drivers to earn an income.

"According to our calculations, over the last 10 years, the cost of living has increased by 40 per cent while the cost of operating a taxi has gone up by 60 per cent, and revenue has decreased by 45 per cent," Mr Prasad said.

"And this is not taking into account what the drivers have to pay the owner of the taxi every week.

"Once upon a time, operating a taxi gave drivers a comfortable income which allowed them to take care of their families. But that is sadly not the case any more."

Mr Prasad added there were in excess of 500 private vehicles masquerading as taxis in Naid and Lautoka alone.

Ms Tora said the LTA had taken note of their concerns and observations.

She added a 24-hour operation which begins in the division this week was tasked with cracking down on illegal activity.








