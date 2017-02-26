Nine entries for global 'Dream Car' art contest

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The winners of the Toyota 'Dream Car Art Contest' with the Asco Motors director Craig Sims, left, and Opeti Chambers, centre, during the awards presentation at the Asco Motors showroom in Nabua, Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

ALESI Chambers was a proud mom when her son, Opeti was announced as one of the winners of the Toyota "Dream Car Art Contest" in Suva yesterday.

The competition, organised by Asco Motors, encouraged children between the ages of four to 15 years to create their dream car.

The contest aimed to develop their interest in cars and to inspire creativity for the future.

Ms Chambers said her son had put in a lot of effort and hard work in completing his drawing.

Opeti came first in the eight to 11-year-old category where he won $250 cash, a $100 voucher from Suva Book Shop and a certificate.

"I am really proud and overjoyed at his achievement. This is the first time he has entered a competition like this and at his age, it's a big moment for him," Ms Chambers said.

"It took him nearly two months to complete his drawing. I am glad his hard work has paid off."

Asco Motors director Craig Sims said the competition was a global campaign that involved the company giving something back to the community.

"Our main objective was to help kids' imagination to grow and develop. The response has been fantastic from the children and the parents as well," Mr Sims said.

The campaign was launched in October last year.

Mr Sims said the competition started in 2004 and with the success over the years, they would run the competition again next year. Fifty-six entries were received for the competition with nine winners selected in three different age categories.

The nine local winners will now enter the global contest and their entries will be submitted to Japan next week.