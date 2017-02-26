Fiji Time: 9:02 PM on Sunday 26 February

Mixed reactions to road repairs

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, February 26, 2017

THERE have been mixed reactions from bus operators servicing rural areas in Lautoka in terms of road repairs after torrential rain.

Some companies have lauded the swift rehabilitation works carried out by the Fiji Roads Authority, while others have lamented the slow response to requests for repairs.

Bus services to some parts of Lautoka have temporarily ceased because of poor road condition and infrastructure caused by tropical depression which brought with it heavy downpour.

The areas where service has been temporarily stopped include Natabua Back Rd, Vaivai, Badrama, Navula, Wairabetia and Vuda Back Rd.

The company servicing the route, that wished to remain anonymous, said the poor state of roads had resulted in a 20 per cent increase in maintenance costs to vehicles.

A spokesperson for the firm said repeated requests to the FRA for repairs to its service area had not been addressed.

Lautoka General Transport Company Ltd managing director Pyara Singh, however, has hailed the swift response by FRA to areas they serviced.

"I want to thank Transport Minister Parveen Kumar for ensuring that roads we service were fixed very quickly," he said.

"This includes the Paipai crossing which was washed away. This was fixed overnight.

"Also, the poor condition of Johnson Rd, as soon as we complained, they fixed it."

A request from this newspaper to the FRA yesterday for details of its road rehabilitation schedule remains unanswered.








