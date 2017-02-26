/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Savenaca Matai in front of the $1.5m evacuation centre at Nasau Village on the coast of Ra. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

NASAU villagers in Nakorotubu, Ra, will no longer have to worry about finding strong shelter during a tropical cyclone.

The village of more than 80 people will soon open its new $1.5 million evacuation centre.

Village headman Inisio Navuasese said the evacuation centre was funded by the New Zealand Government.

"This was in the planning stages for more than two years," Mr Navuasese said.

"When we were about to go into the construction phase, Winston hit us.

"We had to wait until late last year to start building the community hall."

He said the new structure brought a renewed hope for the village.

"After Winston, we knew that we needed a strong building that could keep everyone safe.

"Our church was the only building strong enough for Winston, the rest of houses were either blown away or swept away.

"But the community hall is on top of a hill and can easily hold more than 100 people.

"It has everything we need in one place and can stand through a cyclone like Winston."

He said the construction work was almost completed.

"By Monday, everything should be done.

"We hope to open the hall next month."