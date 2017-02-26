Fiji Time: 9:02 PM on Sunday 26 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FRA blames predecessor for poor road conditions

Luke Rawalai
Sunday, February 26, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority has blamed its predecessor for the condition of roads in the country.

Responding to concerns raised by Fiji Bus Operators Association national president Parmod Chand, the authority's CEO, John Hutchinson, said most issues faced by FRA originated from the fact that periodic maintenance was not carried out effectively by its predecessor.

Mr Hutchinson said this resulted in a significant maintenance backlog that the Government and the FRA had been attempting to overcome since the authority's establishment in 2013.

"These are the same organisations Mr Chand proposes to reinstate," he said.

"The FRA totally agrees with Mr Chand's comments. It is essential that periodic maintenance is undertaken.

"A large percentage of the budget allocated to the FRA is actually spent on periodic maintenance, a budget Mr Chand is now questioning."

Mr Hutchinson said they were carrying out periodic maintenance on roads in the country to improve road conditions.

"The recent wet weather has resulted in reprioritising our work schedule to open up and restore access first followed by periodic maintenance," he said.

Mr Chand told this newspaper earlier that FRA needed to conduct periodic maintenance of roads in the country to improve its conditions.

Mr Chand said FRA rarely conducted periodic maintenance on the country's roads adding that maintenance was carried out on a needs basis.

"If FRA needs to fix the roads then they need to do it on a periodic basis to ensure that road conditions are maintained throughout even during adverse weather."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus
  2. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region
  3. 143 cases of dengue
  4. Voter trend
  5. Baber positive
  6. Tears of joy, relief
  7. Husbands' support vital, says Vuniwaqa
  8. Yuen: Change diets and maintain a healthy lifestyle
  9. Beware, warns LTA
  10. Best gift, says Khan as fire station opens

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  3. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  4. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  5. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  6. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  7. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  8. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  9. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Nightmare continues for elderly woman Monday (20 Feb)