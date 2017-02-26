FRA blames predecessor for poor road conditions

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority has blamed its predecessor for the condition of roads in the country.

Responding to concerns raised by Fiji Bus Operators Association national president Parmod Chand, the authority's CEO, John Hutchinson, said most issues faced by FRA originated from the fact that periodic maintenance was not carried out effectively by its predecessor.

Mr Hutchinson said this resulted in a significant maintenance backlog that the Government and the FRA had been attempting to overcome since the authority's establishment in 2013.

"These are the same organisations Mr Chand proposes to reinstate," he said.

"The FRA totally agrees with Mr Chand's comments. It is essential that periodic maintenance is undertaken.

"A large percentage of the budget allocated to the FRA is actually spent on periodic maintenance, a budget Mr Chand is now questioning."

Mr Hutchinson said they were carrying out periodic maintenance on roads in the country to improve road conditions.

"The recent wet weather has resulted in reprioritising our work schedule to open up and restore access first followed by periodic maintenance," he said.

Mr Chand told this newspaper earlier that FRA needed to conduct periodic maintenance of roads in the country to improve its conditions.

Mr Chand said FRA rarely conducted periodic maintenance on the country's roads adding that maintenance was carried out on a needs basis.

"If FRA needs to fix the roads then they need to do it on a periodic basis to ensure that road conditions are maintained throughout even during adverse weather."