Tears of joy, relief

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama with the Nayarabale Village choir. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

TEARS flowed and the voices of men presenting the sevusevu trembled with emotion as they thanked Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for being the first Government leader to step foot in Nayarabale Village in Cakaudrove.

And his visit on Friday night, after crossing the flooded Nayarabale river on a boat moved the elders of this village.

In presenting the sevusevu of the vanua, Jovesa Seruinasiga told Mr Bainimarama their forefathers had asked past government leaders to visit the village.

He said those past government leaders always gave excuses but his visit with senior government officials at night proved to the people of Nayarabale that he cared for the people.

Mr Bainimarama visited the village to open the water purification project valued at $37,293 and the new solar system worth $124,000 for 31 families.

"The water purification project is to facilitate the cleansing or purification of water using natural methods," he said.

"Conventional systems in urban areas rely on the use of chemicals and expensive technologies to purify water but for this project, water is purified using algae and microbial activity and is one of the cheapest methods of purifying water.

"This purification project would not have been possible without technical assistance provided by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) and I convey my sincere appreciation and gratitude towards the government of Japan for their continued assistance in improving livelihoods for all Fijians."

Mr Bainimarama said the Ministry of Works assisted the JICA team and reminded the villagers that such projects only showed Government's robust commitment in uplifting the lives of every Fijian.

For the solar system, he said, it was Government's commitment to enhance further development in rural areas and see the full utilisation of natural resources as a mean to create wealth and work towards eradicating poverty.