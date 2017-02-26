Classroom, teachers' quarters opened

/ Front page / News

EDUCATION liberates a community, and individual and more so, a nation to achieve its maximum capacity.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama described this to Batiri villagers at the opening of the five new classrooms at Batirilagi Primary School.

He reminded parents of their respective roles in supporting their children's education.

"Ensuring access to education is my personal quest and it marvels me to see that assistance is given where it is due," Mr Bainimarama said.

"Education is a priority of my Government and this means providing substantial budget and work with our development partners to assist in any way we can.

"I plead with parents time take a more pro-active role in your children's education."

Mr Bainimarama said educating children and the future generation was a right that Government needed to fulfill.

"There Batirilagi district school benefits everyone with know the neighbouring villages of Batiri and Narailagi and the nearby settlements of Vuniqoliqoli and Lite."

Mr Bainimarama also opened two new teacher's quarters at Nabala Secondary School yesterday.

He thanked the Catholic Archdiocese of Suva for opening the school in 1901 as it has educated surrounding communities.