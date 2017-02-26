Fiji Time: 9:02 PM on Sunday 26 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Classroom, teachers' quarters opened

Serafina Silaitoga
Sunday, February 26, 2017

EDUCATION liberates a community, and individual and more so, a nation to achieve its maximum capacity.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama described this to Batiri villagers at the opening of the five new classrooms at Batirilagi Primary School.

He reminded parents of their respective roles in supporting their children's education.

"Ensuring access to education is my personal quest and it marvels me to see that assistance is given where it is due," Mr Bainimarama said.

"Education is a priority of my Government and this means providing substantial budget and work with our development partners to assist in any way we can.

"I plead with parents time take a more pro-active role in your children's education."

Mr Bainimarama said educating children and the future generation was a right that Government needed to fulfill.

"There Batirilagi district school benefits everyone with know the neighbouring villages of Batiri and Narailagi and the nearby settlements of Vuniqoliqoli and Lite."

Mr Bainimarama also opened two new teacher's quarters at Nabala Secondary School yesterday.

He thanked the Catholic Archdiocese of Suva for opening the school in 1901 as it has educated surrounding communities.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus
  2. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region
  3. 143 cases of dengue
  4. Voter trend
  5. Baber positive
  6. Tears of joy, relief
  7. Husbands' support vital, says Vuniwaqa
  8. Yuen: Change diets and maintain a healthy lifestyle
  9. Beware, warns LTA
  10. Best gift, says Khan as fire station opens

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  3. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  4. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  5. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  6. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  7. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  8. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  9. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Nightmare continues for elderly woman Monday (20 Feb)