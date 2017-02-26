Best gift, says Khan as fire station opens

/ Front page / News

FINALLY, the people of Seaqaqa have a new fire station they've always wanted.

And in opening the fire station, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said for too long, such facilities had been restricted to urban centres.

This, he said, left the rural communities vulnerable.

"But this is changing and my government's priority is to ensure that all Fijians get the basic services provided by National Fire Authority," he said.

"Fire is a catastrophic disaster that can destroy homes or businesses built by our hardworking Fijians.

"Sadly, here in Seaqaqa, some of these fires have altered the path it had set for itself and these fires show us that risk posed to homes and businesses in Seaqaqa are unacceptably high."

He said this fire station was the newest to be opened in the country this year.

"What a proud moment it is for the people of the friendly North, especially Seaqaqa," he said.

"This will bring a new level of security and protection to our community but that does not mean we become complacent.

"We all have a part to play in reducing the risk of fires and other crisis that endanger our people who all need to shoulder the responsibility of making our communities safer."

Seaqaqa development committee president Mohammed Khan said this was the best gift to the communities.

"Now we don't have to depend on Labasa or Savusavu for fire services and we know that fire incidents will be reduced," he said.

"We have lost a lot of structures because of the high number of fire incidents that have happened in Seaqaqa."