Museum promotes Fijian heritage

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, February 26, 2017

IN a bid to promote and maintain the Fijian heritage in the country, the Fiji Museum held its open day yesterday.

For the first time ever, the museum partnered with the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) to showcase and highlight the importance of knowing heritage through songs, chants and music.

Chief guest and chairman of FPRA Eremasi Tamanisau said as a race with no known culture of writing, Fijian history and heritage was recorded via chants and folklore.

"The genesis of Fiji's musical journey began with ancient chants such as the vakalutuivoce, vakavunigasau and the various types of vucu," he said.

"The harmony is unique and is totally different from the Tonic Sol Fa scale. These were accompanied by traditional instruments such as lali, derua and clapping of hands."

He stated it was important for music to be included in the school and tertiary curriculum.

"Music is now taught in primary and secondary schools as part of the formal curricular. Tertiary institutions such as the University of the South Pacific (USP) and the Fiji National University (FNU) also have their music departments," he said.

Mr Tamanisau said the future of our heritage rested and hanged on a balance in the hands of our children.

More than 200 people attended the event with performances by Laisa Vulakoro, Dulali Entertainment Group and Delai Kuitarua. The open day is held once every month.








