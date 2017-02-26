Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus

/ Front page / News

PASSENGERS of a Raiwaqa bus yesterday had to prematurely end their trip after smoke emitted from the engine compartment of the bus while travelling along Flagstaff in Suva.

Frustrated passenger Elizabeth Swann claims the bus was experiencing problems when travelling up the University of the South Pacific stretch and the driver still continued to drive.

The bus driver finally stopped the smoke-filled bus at the Flagstaff bus stop.

Angry passengers quickly disembarked from the bus which within seconds was covered in smoke.

"We came from Damodar City Centre and when we saw the bus coming we knew it was in a bad condition. Relevant authorities should do something as it is a concern for the safety of the people travelling in the bus," Ms Swann urged.

"The bus driver saw the bus was playing up when we were at USP and he could not do anything.

"He had to stop the bus at USP and then he drove off again. The bus was full of passengers and most of the people got off the bus and got into other buses and taxis."

Another passenger who only identified himself as Mosese echoed the sentiments of Mrs Swann saying regular checks should be conducted on all buses that provide public service.

"We want LTA to check this bus because we don't want the same thing that happened to people who died in the bus fire incident in Sigatoka to happen to us too," he said.

"There were 12 lives that were lost in Sigatoka, that's not good and we as the general public we fear for our lives."

Police director Traffic SSP Mahesh Mishra yesterday said they had not received any reports for such incidents.