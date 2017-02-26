Fiji Time: 9:03 PM on Sunday 26 February

Nacokaika women join Sisters in Business program

Mere Naleba
Sunday, February 26, 2017

EIGHTEEN women from the village of Nacokaika and Nabaitavo in the province of Naitasiri yesterday took time off from their busy schedules to travel to Suva to be part of the Sisters in Business market day.

The market day provided these women with the opportunity to sell the products of their hard work and also be able to pay part of the soft loans they had taken from the South Pacific Business Development.

For Nacokaika villager, Sera Kamakorewa, she had borrowed $1000 from SPBD to help start up her eatery business which is mainly packed food parcels sold at $5, with the money collected at the end of the week divided into three.

"I have to repay my loan, whereby $24 is paid to my loan account every week, another sum is put into my savings account and the profit is used to buy whatever food items I need to prepare what I'll be selling. This program has really helped us, especially rural women. We have even learnt to be financially literate and the importance of budgeting whatever little money we have."

Mrs Kamakorewa, such as many Fijians, also suffered extensively after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston hit last year.

She said in her village, 11 houses were damaged because of flooding brought about by the monster storm.

"The floodwaters did not spare our farms and after floodwater receded, nothing was left, so we had to start farming cash crops again," she said.

"When this program came about, we were so happy, because it became a reliable source of income for most village women."








