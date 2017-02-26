Fiji Time: 9:02 PM on Sunday 26 February

Husbands' support vital, says Vuniwaqa

Mere Naleba
Sunday, February 26, 2017

MINISTER for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa has called on women to be economically empowered.

This, she said, would in turn help their family's financial status and improve livelihoods.

Mrs Vuniwaqa yesterday spoke to more than 200 women at the opening of the Sisters in Business market day, where she also commended the husbands present, saying their support was valuable.

"The call to recognise rural women's contribution towards their families and the nation is crucial and well overdue.

"The economic empowerment of women is vital to keep the engine of the nation running.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank your families, especially the men in your homes who have supported and encouraged your progress thus far.

"We cannot fight for a better place, better opportunities for women and equal rights for women without men coming along with us on this journey," she said.

She said every single contribution of men towards the economic empowerment of women cannot and should not be ignored.

"The economic empowerment of women doesn't only positively impact on a family but also on her community and nation as a whole. It is a chain reaction. In fact, I firmly believe that an increase in the economic empowerment of women will ultimately lead to less reliance on social welfare benefits."

She encouraged women to continue to seek ways in which they can uplift their livelihoods and to be the change in their communities.








